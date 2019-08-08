Tracking late day storm chances; Cooler, less humid end to week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much of the state is waking up dry and mild this Thursday morning. There are a few scattered showers moving east over the northern tier of the state this morning. The rain will likely stay north and impact the morning commute in Fort Wayne. Dry, clear conditions are expected closer to Indianapolis as temperatures drop into the 60s. You will still want to grab an umbrella before heading out the door today. Storm chances will rise after 3 PM ahead of an approaching cold front.

The thunderstorms will begin to fire up during the heat of the day and turn widely scattered over central Indiana. Temperatures near 90° will help fuel the storms and a couple could potentially turn strong to severe. The primary threats include gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours.

Scattered rain will linger through the Friday morning commute, mainly for the southern half of the state. Cloud cover is going to break apart as cooler, less humid air returns to the area on Friday. Highs will turn more seasonal as we head into the weekend. An area of high pressure will bring another dry stretch of weather until late in the day Monday. Parts of the state could really use the rain! Indianapolis has only had a trace of rain since the start of August.