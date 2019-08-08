Watch the Indianapolis Colts’ first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on FOX59 and FOX59.com

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Fans will get their first look at the Indianapolis Colts Thursday night, when the team travels to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on FOX59. We’ll also stream the game on FOX59.com and the FOX59 app (streaming available in the Indianapolis market only). Don’t miss special Colts Blue Zone coverage ahead of the game at 6:30 p.m. on FOX59.

The team will be without quarterback Andrew Luck, who’s struggling with a calf issue that’s forced him to miss much of training camp. Jacoby Brissett will get the starting nod for the Colts. Quarterback Phillip Walker will see some playing time, while fourth-string QB Chad Kelly may make his first appearance with the team.

Several starters won’t see action during Thursday’s game, and don’t expect any players dealing with injuries to make an appearance. Ryan Kelly, Marlon Mack, Jack Doyle and Jabaal Sheard are among those who will get the night off. The goal is to make sure the Colts enter the regular season healthy while giving some of the younger players a chance to see some playing time.

You can check out Mike Chappell’s preview of tonight’s game here and catch this week’s Colts Blue Zone Podcast here.