Weapon discovered in student’s backpack at Arsenal Technical High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack at Arsenal Technical High School on Thursday.

Indianapolis Public Schools says IPS Police were immediately called and IPS protocol was followed, but didn’t say what that protocol is.

According to the school district, no other students were around when the weapon was discovered.

“Student safety and security will continue to be our priority as we provide a positive educational experience,” IPS wrote in a statement.

The district didn’t disclose what kind of weapon it was, the age of the student or what discipline, if any, the student is facing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.