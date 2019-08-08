× White Sox, Yankees to play game at iconic ‘Field of Dreams’ in Iowa next season

Ray Kinsella built it—and now the White Sox and Yankees will come.

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will travel to Iowa next August to play at the famed baseball field featured in the 1989 Kevin Costner movie Field of Dreams.

A temporary 8,000-seat ballpark will be built at the site. It’ll be the first-ever Major League Baseball game played in the Hawkeye State. FOX will broadcast the game nationally on Aug. 12, 2020.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB.com. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

The movie, based on the book Shoeless Joe by W.P. Kinsella, tells the story of a farmer named Ray Kinsella who builds a baseball field after hearing a mysterious voice. As a result, he encounters “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, one of the players kicked out of baseball in the 1919 “Black Sox Scandal,” and several other baseball legends.

The ballpark that appeared in the film is located near Dyersville, Iowa, and remained mostly intact after the movie. It’s since become a tourist attraction where actors portraying “ghost players” emerge from the iconic cornfield to play ball—just as they did in the movie.