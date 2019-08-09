7-year-old from Indiana drowns alongside 2 siblings at Texas beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PORTE, Texas – The family of a 7-year-old boy is heartbroken after he tragically drowned at a Texas beach.

Thursday night, Virginia Anthony’s son, Zyon, was in Texas visiting his father and spending time at a beach in La Porte, which is near Houston. At some point family members say they heard Zyon cry out as he was pulled under by a strong current. He eventually drowned.

Two other children, a boy and a girl belonging to his father’s spouse, reportedly tried to save Zyon, but became trapped under the waves. Tragically they also drowned.

“I’m kind of broken right now, I guess. I’m just quite broken. I didn’t expect to have to feel this way because it’s my child,” Virginia said.

Texas authorities say Zyon’s father and the mother of the other two children who drowned were close by and attempted to rescue the children, but added that the incident happened very quickly. Both adults and Virginia’s older son were able to make it back to shore with the help of good Samaritans.

In a press release, Chambers County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.”

As Virginia deals with unbearable grief, she says her family is also struggling to find a way to get and pay for her son’s body transported back to Indiana to be buried.

“I’ve never had to do this in my life. And I’ve never been around anyone who has.”

Virginia adds that while she mourns, her biggest priority is now her oldest son, who witnessed the incident.

“My heart’s broken the most because of him. He’s too young to have to see this happen,” she said.

Virginia says she was told there wasn’t a lifeguard on duty at the beach where the incident occurred. Investigators have yet to confirm any details but say an investigation into what happened is “ongoing.”

