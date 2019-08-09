× Colts’ Andrew Luck to miss 3 more practices due to calf injury

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The waiting continues.

Continued pain in his left calf will keep Andrew Luck out of practice when the Indianapolis Colts return to Grand Park Sports Campus Saturday morning.

The team remains confident the stubborn calf injury won’t impact Luck’s availability for the Sept. 8 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the fact he’s still unable to handle a normal training camp workload is hardly ideal. The Colts practice Saturday, Sunday and Monday, have a day off, then have joint workouts with the Cleveland Browns Wednesday and Thursday.

Coach Frank Reich spoke with Luck Friday morning, and described it as “a good meeting.”

However, Luck revealed he’s not ready to return to practice. He has practiced only three times since camp opened July 25, and each time on a limited basis. He’s missed seven straight sessions, a figure that will move to 10 straight.

“He’s continuing to progress with his strength, which is awesome,” Reich said. “There still is a degree of pain that he’s not comfortable with, so we’re not comfortable with putting him out there.

“Probably likely not going to be out there for these next three practices and we’re just going to continue to work with the medical staff on a plan moving forward.”

This story will be updated.