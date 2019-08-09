DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Flight attendant arrested in South Bend after she was allegedly intoxicated on plane

Posted 11:13 AM, August 9, 2019, by

Julianne March booking photo from St. Joseph County Jail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – An attendant on a flight from Chicago-to-South Bend was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Julianne March, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was arrested and transported to the St. Joseph County Jail on August 2.

A passenger tweeted at United Airlines during the flight to complain about March’s condition. He said she slurred her speech, couldn’t walk straight and kept dropping things.

A picture on the South Bend Tribune website shows March sleeping in the jump seat.

When officers asked her where she was, she said Chicago. They administered a breath test, and it showed a blood alcohol content of .20%, according to the South Bend Tribune.

