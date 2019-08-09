Flight attendant arrested in South Bend after she was allegedly intoxicated on plane
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – An attendant on a flight from Chicago-to-South Bend was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Julianne March, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was arrested and transported to the St. Joseph County Jail on August 2.
A passenger tweeted at United Airlines during the flight to complain about March’s condition. He said she slurred her speech, couldn’t walk straight and kept dropping things.
A picture on the South Bend Tribune website shows March sleeping in the jump seat.
When officers asked her where she was, she said Chicago. They administered a breath test, and it showed a blood alcohol content of .20%, according to the South Bend Tribune.