Large fire spreads to about 100 vehicles at Indianapolis salvage yard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fire at a west side salvage yard spread to nearly 100 vehicles Friday evening.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the scene at 2 Little Bees Auto Parts on S. Tibbs Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. and weren’t able to mark the blaze under control until about 7:54 p.m.

It was a labor intensive to fight the fire, with 15 IFD units and seven units from the Wayne Township Fire Department working together.

IFD says the vehicles were stacked in two large piles of about 50 cars each. A 2 Little Bees forklift was utilized to remove the cars one by one for extinguishment.

Battalion Chief Rob Aldrich estimates about 100 cars were involved and the property suffered approximately $20,000 worth of damage.

“As the cars were separated and moved, crews were able to get water into the middle of the pile and into the individual cars,” said Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

The Marion County Health Department was at the scene to assess possible runoff into Little Eagle Creek, but their assessment found nothing of concern.

IFD says no injuries were reported in the incident and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.