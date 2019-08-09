× Man wanted in killing of 21-year-old in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Lafayette last week.

Police believe 20-year-old Andre Hastings shot 21-year-old Drequan Burglar, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Gordon Ct. at about 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Burglar was transported to St. Elizabeth East for treatment, but died as a result of his injuries.

Hastings is described as being 6 feet tall about 140 pounds. Officers say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Hastings is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department immediately at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78 CRIME.