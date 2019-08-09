Slightly cooler, drier air moves in…a great weekend ahead!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clearing and the much-wanted rain has ended across the state. The cold front has dropped south of Indiana and cooler, drier air is on its way for this afternoon and especially tonight. Expect some haze and patchy fog to start our day before sunshine increases and highs slowly climb into the middle 80s on light northwest winds later today.

Skies clear tonight and temperatures will be REALLY comfortable as we slide down into the upper 50's and lower 60's by Saturday morning.

More sunshine on your Saturday as highs remain in the middle 80s! Warmer weather will build in on Sunday and a storm chance will be possible by Sunday later afternoon/evening.

Hot on Monday before additional rain and storms return for Tuesday!