Smokey the bear turns 75

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Only you can wish Smokey the bear happy birthday.

Friday, America's forest fire fighting bear turns 75 years old.

Smokey was born in 19-44 when the U.S. forest service and ad council teamed up to create a mascot to spread their message.

Forest fire prevention had become a big issue because many U.S. firefighters were overseas fighting in world war two.

To celebrate the big 75, Smokey's official twitter handle is asking people to post videos of themselves singing "happy birthday" to him.