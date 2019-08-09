× Weekend plans are a go! Hotter with rain chances next week

A stunning finish to the work week. Lots of sunshine and high temperatures that are right around average for this time of year. We’re staying dry this evening, so if you have Friday night plans, keep them! The cold front that brought us showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening has stalled out in southern Indiana. High pressure off to our northwest is helping keep skies clear, as well as pushing northwesterly winds into central Indiana.

That air mass currently sliding into the area is bringing cooler temperatures as well as drier air. We have gone from oppressive humidity on Thursday to significantly more comfortable conditions on Friday. The dew point temperature has dropped roughly 10-15 degrees from where it was Thursday afternoon.

Whether you’re going to the Indiana State Fair or enjoying the night in your own backyard, you’re in for a treat. Skies remain mostly clear, humidity stays low and overall, it’s going to be very comfortable.

You’ll have another opportunity to see the International Space Station this evening. This is the last chance for at least a couple weeks. The ISS will zip across the sky at a low angle tonight, so make sure you don’t have trees or tall buildings in your way. It will look like a bright, quick moving star in the sky. It’s moving at over 17,000 mph, 250 miles above the earth!

While it’s nice to enjoy dry conditions on a Friday night, we really could use the rain. Much of central Indiana is considered to be “abnormally dry,” and Indianapolis is running 0.82″ below the average rainfall we see by this time in August.

Rain chances are in the forecast for the weekend but they are VERY LOW. Most of us won’t see the rain at all. However, a few spotty to widely scattered showers are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Better chances of rain come as we get into next Tuesday. However, there’s lots of dry time next week too!

We warm up into the weekend with temperatures nearing 90-degrees by Sunday. However, peak of the heat comes early next week as we get into Monday afternoon with temperatures rising into the low 90’s. Humidity will be on the rise into Tuesday before more comfortable, drier air returns mid-week.