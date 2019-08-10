× 1 dead following shooting at strip mall on Pendleton Pike

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are investigating a shooting at a strip mall which has claimed the life of one individual.

The shooting occurred in the 10600 block of Pendleton Pike, just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, inside a Penn Station restaurant.

According to police, the individuals were not employees of the restaurant but were known to one another. After a confrontation escalated between the two, one of the individuals produced a handgun and shot the other.

Police said the shooter did not leave the scene, merely walked to his vehicle and awaited police.

The victim, who police said was not armed, was transported to the hospital in critical condition but would succumb to his wound and die.

Police said both individuals were “late teens”, with the shooters age given as 18.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to try and determine why the confrontation turned into a shooting.