Amber Alert issued for missing Hamlet, Indiana, children

Posted 8:07 AM, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24AM, August 10, 2019

HAMLET, Ind. — A Statewide Amber Alert has been declared for two missing Indiana children.

The Hamlet Police Department requested the the activation for 7-year-old Ayden Javier Mendez and 3-year-old Yulianna Rose Mendez.

Ayden is 3 feet tall, 45 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black basketball jersey with “MEXICO” written on it and black shorts. Yuliana is 2 feet 6 inches tall, 30 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white shirt with colored designs on the front and turquoise shorts.

Ayden and Yulianna were last seen on Saturday, August 8, 2019, at 1:37 am in Hamlet, Indiana and are believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Francisco Javier Mendez, is a 28-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana plate number LX5262.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Hamlet Police Department at 574-773-3771 Option 1 or 911.

