× Heat and humidity on the rise

Changes are on the way! I hope you’ve been enjoying the less humid air. A wind shift with a warm front by the second half of the weekend will stream much warmer and more humid air into central Indiana.

Parts of the nation are already dealing with very hot and humid conditions. Much of the Gulf states are currently under a Heat Advisory for the next several days.

While no heat advisories are in place for Indiana, it is still going to get VERY warm and humid. Dew point temperatures will rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s by Monday late morning. Typically, we say dew point temperatures above 60° start to get uncomfortable and temperatures near 70° start to feel very oppressive.

The warm air combined with the rising humidity will create Feels Like temperatures into the low and mid 90’s these next few days. Luckily, the heat doesn’t last long and we’ll see relief again as we head into mid next week.

We stay dry tomorrow, with the slight chance for a stray shower developing into the afternoon.

Better chances of rain will arrive early next week. Widely scattered storms will start bubbling up Monday afternoon and evening. However, a complex moving on overnight Monday into Tuesday could bring heavy rainfall and the potential for a few strong storms. Right now, the main concern for severe weather lies north I-70.

Rain chances drop dramatically Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Then, we’re right back to another dry pattern.