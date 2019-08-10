People workout in first ever ‘Sunrise Shred’ event at Colts camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Colts training camp continued Saturday, but before the players hit the field for practice, more than 200 people got a workout in of their own.

The Sunrise Shred was hosted by Shred 415. The trainers walked people through a series of different exercises by combining dynamic running technique drills with high-intensity intervals.

"We've established a great relationship with the Colts, and we work a lot with the Colts cheerleaders, and so both of us are very community oriented, so it was a great fit that we were able to come here today and create an experience for the fans in Indy," said studio manager Dana Matis.

Training camp continues Sunday with practice from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.