Several dry hours for the weekend; Rain chances increase next week

High pressure will slowly track east over northern Indiana this Saturday and provide the area with dry conditions for another day. There will be scattered clouds over the state at times, but you can still expect several hours with mainly sunny skies. It was a mild morning as lows fell into the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures are going to rebound into the mid-80s this afternoon.

The humidity will gradually rise along with temperatures through the second half of the weekend. The winds will shift out of the south-southwest by Sunday morning, which will help drive highs near the 90° mark in the afternoon.

We will have numerous dry hours tomorrow, but storm chances will creep back up into the forecast. There could be a few spotty showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. An inbound storm system will bring another round of thunderstorms late Monday evening. Some storms on Monday may become strong with an isolated severe weather threat over Indiana. Main threats include gusty winds and heavy rain. We will continue to monitor the latest trends and have updates as they become available.