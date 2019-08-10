State police veteran critically injured in motorcycle crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indiana State Police Veteran is critically injured after being involved in a motorcycle crash along I-465, just south of I-69, according to Indiana State Police.

At around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to the call of a motorcycle crash at the 37.2 mile marker southbound.

When they arrived, responders found the motorcyclist lying in the road with “severe injuries.”

The motorcyclist has been identified as Philip “Andy” Byers, a 24-year Indiana State Police Veteran and current Detective at the Pendleton District.

Police say Byers was off duty at the time of the crash. He was reportedly riding his personally owned motorcycle and was wearing a helmet.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Byers was in the center lane headed southbound coming upon slower traffic. A vehicle in an adjacent lane beside Byers collided with his motorcycle, which caused it to strike the rear end of a semi trailer, according to ISP.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. Officials say none of the drivers involved are suspected of being intoxicated.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.