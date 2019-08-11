× 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after 2 shootings on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is dead and three others were sent to the hospital after two shootings within a few blocks of each other on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the call of a shooting near the 2400 block of Adams Street.

Officers located two victims who were both shot at least once, according to authorities. EMS personnel took both victims to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the call of another shooting just a few block away near the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive.

Police say they found a victim at the scene who was suffering from at least one apparent gun shot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, another victim showed up at IU Health Methodist Hospital who was also shot, according to officials. Unfortunately, that victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released.

It is unclear at this time whether the two shooting are related.

An investigation is ongoing.