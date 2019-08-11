× Four people shot within an hour in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four people have been shot within an hour of each other on Sunday night in Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two people were shot on Indianapolis’s near northwest side within blocks of one another where officers were originally dispatched to the 600 block of Udell Street in report to a person shot just after 9:15 p.m.

Police located one individual suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say six minutes later a call for a person shot came out just up the road in the 600 block of Eugene Street. Police found a second victim at this location who was also suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Less than another hour later, around 10 p.m., police say another individual arrived at IU West Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. This person is in stable condition.

Just after 10 p.m., police say a fourth person shot arrived at IU North Hospital who had also been shot. They too are in stable condition.

At this time, police have not linked any of the shootings as being related to each other.