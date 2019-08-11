× Indy woman reaches 100 mph while fleeing from police on flat tires before crashing

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman is in jail after leading police on a chase that reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour despite having two flat tires.

According to Indiana State Police, Karen Ponder, 53, was arrested and transported to Putnam County Jail after the police pursuit ended with Ponder crashing her vehicle in Hendricks County.

Ponder refused any medical attention on scene, despite her vehicle flipping two or three times, but was given medical clearance at Putnam County Hospital before she was taken to jail.

According to state police, the pursuit began in Putnam County around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday after multiple 911 calls were made about a silver Mazda driving all over the roadway heading east on US 40. A deputy caught up to Ponder’s Mazda on US 40, just east of the US 231 junction, but Ponder refused to stop and accelerated away from the deputy.

Stop sticks were deployed by state police and successfully flatten two of the Mazda’s tires, but Ponder continued driving on the deflating tires, according to police. The chase slowed to 20 to 30 miles per hour for a few miles before passing through Stilesville, where Ponder then reportedly accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour despite the two flat tires.

Police say Ponder lost control of her vehicle and crashed upon entering Hendricks County, the Mazda reportedly flipping two or three times and eventually striking a telephone pole.

Ponder did submit to a certified chemical test and the toxicology results are pending as state police continue to investigate the pursuit.