Man dead after early morning Kokomo shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. — A man has died after being shot in Kokomo, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the call of a shooting in the 100 block of West Elm Street.

Up arrival, police say they found a dead man lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigtors learned that there were numerous people present when the shooting happened.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name at this time.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at (765) 456-7322, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.