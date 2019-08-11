Man dead after early morning Kokomo shooting

Posted 12:19 PM, August 11, 2019, by

KOKOMO, Ind. — A man has died after being shot in Kokomo, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the call of a shooting in the 100 block of West Elm Street.

Up arrival, police say they found a dead man lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigtors learned that there were numerous people present when the shooting happened.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name at this time.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at (765) 456-7322, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.