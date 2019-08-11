× Strong to severe storms possible early this week

Rain chances are on the rise with the potential for some strong/severe storms in the mix too. A complex of storms is expected to develop ahead of a cold front moving in from the west late Monday night. As we turn to a strong southwesterly wind flow, plenty of heat and moisture will stream into Central Indiana. These conditions will provide plenty of energy for some strong to severe storms as this warm, moist air mass collides with a much cooler, drier one.

Most of Central Indiana is under a Slight Risk for severe weather. However, the best dynamics for the strongest storms will likely setup across Central Illinois. That doesn’t mean we’re in the clear. Damaging winds will be our main threat. However, all severe weather threats are in play. While low, that does include a tornado threat.

Let’s take you through the day on Monday. A few spotty showers are possible during the morning commute and again during the evening commute. It will be warmer and more humid as high temperatures near 90-degrees in the afternoon.

The threat for strong/severe storms comes late Monday night. Right now, it looks like the best timing will be after 9 PM. Currently these are projected to sweep Central Indiana from northwest to southeast before the severe weather threat moves out Tuesday morning.

At this point, there is some uncertainty on the exact timing and track these storms will take. So be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to this event.

In the meantime, have your weather radios up and running and be sure to download The Weather Authority app, for alerts and to track the storms, right where you are.

While on and off thunderstorms are possible into Tuesday afternoon, the rain threat will start to quickly diminish by the evening. Behind the front, cooler, drier air will move into the area providing relief from the heat and humidity by Wednesday.