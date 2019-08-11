Tracking high heat, humidity and storm chances to start the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is another quiet morning around central Indiana this Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped into the lower 60s in the Indianapolis area with dew points in the mid-50s. The weather is comfortable now, but the heat and humidity will rise this afternoon and early in the work week. Highs will climb into the upper 80s later today, which is above normal for mid-August!

There is an area of high pressure east of Indiana this morning, which will help keep the area “mainly dry” throughout the day. Scattered showers and storms over northern Illinois are moving closer to the state, but the rain is entering the drier air mass that is over Indiana. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out this afternoon. However, we are treating the wave of rain as increasing cloud cover with skies turning partly cloudy during the second half of the day.

A few spotty showers are possible overnight. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy over Indianapolis as lows fall near 70°. The cloud blanket over the state will prevent temperatures from dropping to the lower 60s like the previous two mornings.

Showers and storms will turn widely scattered Monday afternoon under a partly sunny sky. 90-degree heat returns that afternoon with the uncomfortable humidity. The combination of 90s and the humidity will result in heat index values in the mid-90s!

Another wave of thunderstorm activity is going to move into central Indiana overnight Monday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has already placed the area under a Slight Risk for severe weather. A couple strong to severe thunderstorms may form along the inbound squall line. Some storms may produce gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. The timeline may be adjusted a bit with newer forecast model runs, so be sure to stay tuned for more updates as they become available!