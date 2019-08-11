Two people have been shot on Indy’s near northwest side

The 600 block of Eugene Street where two people have been shot.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’s near northwest side with one victim in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department,  officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Eugene Street in report to a person shot just after 9:15 p.m.

Police quickly determined that two individuals were shot in the area, investigators saying the shootings are possibly related.

One of the victims is in critical condition, according to police, with the other in stable condition.

FOX59’s Russ McQuaid is responding to the scene and gathering more information.

