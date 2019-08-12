7 shot within hours during violent night in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Seven people were shot in Indianapolis within less than six hours Sunday night into Monday morning.

The first call came in just after 9:15 p.m. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of two people shot in the 600 block of Udell Street, just south of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Police found one victim, and medics transported that person to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD found the second gunshot victim six minutes later in the 600 block of Eugene Street. Medics took that person to the hospital in serious condition.

Police believe these shootings are connected.

Just after 10 p.m., IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to IU West Hospital on report of a person shot. The victim is in stable condition. The location of the incident is currently being actively investigated.

Around the same time, IMPD North District officers were dispatched to IU North Hospital on report of a person shot. The victim is in stable condition. Officers are trying to figure out the location of the shooting.

It is unknown at this time if this is related to any other active investigation.

Just a few hours later, two people were shot at a gas station on the city’s north side around 1 a.m.

The shooting occurred at a Shell gas station on the corner of Michigan Road and Westlane Road. The two people are in serious condition.

Our photographer at the scene saw two evidence markers near a pump.

Police haven’t said what led to this shooting or if there is any surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.

Just after 2:50 a.m., IMPD Southeast District officers were dispatched to St. Francis South Hospital on a report of a person shot. The victim is in stable condition, and police say it’s an active investigation.