Dozens of dead, rotting fish stink up Castleton neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Neighbors in Castleton are stuck in a fishy situation, as dozens of fish are dead, rotting, and maggot filled in a pond by their homes.

They are blaming the city, but Indianapolis Department of Public Works representatives said this has been the plan all along.

The dead fish are the result of a public works drainage project in their community that runs along 75th Street and Hague Road.

“The general feeling of the owners here was the city project was going to encompass removing the fish and the wild life and relocating them [before draining the pond],” Castleton Farms Home Owner’s Association President Jerry Collins said. “Told there were a couple meetings a year or two ago. I didn’t attend the meetings.”

Collins only took over as HOA President in December and said he learned the animals would not survive in July. DPW said they have been upfront about the fish kill and that their records show they have been in consistent communication with the HOA about it. Collins said this isn’t a new project and that it has been in the works for years. Both Collins and the reps for DPW said the pond must go through a dry out period before work can be done to dredge the pond. The project will alleviate decades of flooding issues for residents.

“As this community was here first, a lot of the rest of the community grows up around us and sheds their water to us downhill. We’ve had terrible flooding here for years. Some of the mailboxes were even underwater,” Collins described. “We’ve had some homeowners that have had it in their carpet. It came into their house.”

DPW said work on the pond should begin on Monday or Tuesday of this week and the smell from the pond should be gone by the end of the week.

During the drainage process, neighbors began removing turtles from the pond and relocating them to Fort Harrison State Park. The city has already paid the HOA to restock the pond as part of their agreement to complete the work. Collins said they have begun to reach out to restocking companies and that it should happen in the spring.