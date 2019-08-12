× Indianapolis man, woman admit to sexually abusing young girl, DOJ says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis man and woman are facing federal charges for sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bennie Schuck II and Amber Talley are accused of sexually exploiting a child less than 12 years old. Schuck is additionally charged with distributing child pornography on Kik Messenger.

Court documents allege both suspect sexually abused a minor girl who told authorities the abuse had been going on for at least a year. Prosecutors say Schuck and Talley sent each other images of the abuse.

Schuck allegedly admitted that he had exploited the child “fewer than 20 times” and distributed images online.

The images were also allegedly sent through Kik Messenger to another woman in April. This is what tipped police off to the alleged crimes. Investigators used public records and social media to identify Talley as an alleged participant.

A search warrant was served on Aug. 8. Court documents say both suspects admitted to engaging in illegal conduct with the child and creating images of sexual conduct.

“People who prey on children and are brazen enough to share evidence of their crimes online must be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler. “At a time when parents proudly share their children’s ‘First Day of School’ photos, we found evidence that the photos that Schuck and Talley created and shared were of the depraved abuse of an innocent little girl. Our children deserve to enjoy their childhood, free of sexual abuse and exploitation.”

Minkler commended the child for her bravery in reporting the abuse.

“We want to take this opportunity to recognize the bravery of this child, who, after being repeatedly betrayed by adults in her life, still had the courage to trust that the police would help her,” Minkler said. “This child pulled up on the search warrant scene in a car with 2 people who had abused her, but she left that night with people who worked to ensure her safety. We are proud to stand with our ICAC partners in rescuing children from sexual abuse and online exploitation.”

Schuck and Talley face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Note: Booking photos for the suspects have not been provided at this time, which is standard for federal cases.