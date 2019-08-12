Olive Garden announces new ‘Lifetime Pasta Pass’

Pasta lovers, get ready!

Olive Garden on Monday announced details of its Never Ending Pasta Pass and, for the first time, a chance at a Lifetime Pasta Pass.

The sale starts Thursday, August 15. Olive Garden says you can “join the waiting room” at 1:55 p.m. ET with the sale beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

The Never Ending Pasta Pass is $100 plus tax and gives you nine weeks of unlimited servings of pastas, sauces and toppings from the restaurant’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu. Plus, unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

It’s valid from 9/23/2019–11/24/2019 but dine-in only.

Also, new this year is the Lifetime Pasta Pass. Here’s how that works: Olive Garden says when you purchase a Never Ending Pasta Pass, you can opt in for the chance to upgrade to the restaurant chain’s new lifetime pass; that’ll cost you an additional $400 plus tax. The first 50 pass holders who opt in for the Lifetime Pasta Pass will be notified via email on August 16.

**Read more, here**