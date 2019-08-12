× Pacers 2019-20 schedule released

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NBA released the complete 2019-20 season schedule Monday.

The Pacers will open the new season Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against Detroit. They’ll play their first road game three days later on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Cleveland.

Highlights of their home slate include visits from Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, Dec. 9, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Dec, 17, defending Western Conference champion Golden State on Wednesday, Mar. 18 and Houston on Friday, Mar. 27.

They’ll also host the top contenders in the east twice: last year’s top seed Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 12, last year’s playoff opponent Boston on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Tuesday, Mar. 10, NBA champion Toronto on Monday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Feb. 7 and Philadelphia on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 13.

The Pacers will have three four-game homestands, while their longest road trip will be five games over nine days beginning in late February.

They have 11 sets of back-to-back games and six national television games highlighted by a Feb. 27 game against Portland on TNT.

Click here for the full schedule.

Here’s the team’s official schedule release video via Twitter: