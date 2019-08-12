Self-defense may be claim in deadly Lawrence shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The mother of an 18-year-old man accused of killing another teen in the backroom of a Pendleton Pike sandwich shop in Lawrence late Saturday afternoon told FOX59 that a self-defense claim may be made on her son’s behalf.

Jaylen Ryle is in the Marion County Jail facing a preliminary charge of murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old acquaintance after the pair got into an argument at the Penn State East Coast Subs shop in the Indian Commons Shopping Plaza.

A female told Lawrence police that she asked the victim what the two were arguing about before the fatal shots were fired.

Ryle stayed on the scene and surrendered to police who confirmed he had a lifetime carry permit for his weapon.

The victim’s family refused comment to FOX59.

The young man’s killing is the third murder in Lawrence this year.

Two of the victims were teenagers and both those cases have been solved.

Meanwhile, one man died and three other people were wounded in a pair of shootings in the Martindale Brightwood community of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The death means Indianapolis in 2019 is keeping pace with last year’s record homicide tally.

The shootings, one near 25th and Hillside Avenue, the other several blocks away near 25th and Adams Street, came hours after more than 150 people marched in the neighborhood nearby to protest gun violence.

“Brightwood Martindale has been is one of the neighborhoods in Indianapolis that has been most ravaged by the gun violence epidemic we’re seeing,” said We Live Indy organizer Christian Omoruyi. “And we thought it was of the utmost importance to really galvanize the people of that community, that neighborhood, around our efforts to really curb gun violence in that community.

“In the future our efforts are going to be more aggressive and sustained in reaching out to young men and the youth of this community, especially communities of color in this community, who have disproportionately borne the brunt of gun violence, and lift up every voice and promote peace.”

More than a dozen gun violence victims under the age of 20 have died so far this year in Indianapolis.