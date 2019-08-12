Several central Indiana counties under Tornado Watch with storms expected overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Tornado Watch is in effect for several central Indiana counties until 4 a.m. Tuesday, including Marion County.

DRY TIME HOLDS FOR NOW

Still some dry time this evening but the threat for storms is on the rise.

We could use the rain. We entered the day as the 10th driest August on record to-date with just over a tenth of an inch of rain. Amounts have been light so far this Monday. That is to change later tonight.

TIMING STORMS

Late Monday the best instability (and ingredients) to support thunderstorms still remains well west of the state of Indiana.

There is good continuity off short-term forecast models for a storm 'cluster' here late tonight that would entail a damaging wind threat, prolific rainfall and lightning strikes.

We certainly feel it will get rather noisy here for a few hours and we bracket the hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. with storms at their height here between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.