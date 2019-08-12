Storm chances rise! Severe threat late tonight as pattern turns more unsettled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much needed rain and storms are in the forecast! This morning, a few showers are already working through the state, as mild, muggy air remains in place. Although a bit unsettled, plenty of dry hours will be in store for today during the afternoon and evening hours for most of our FOX59 viewing area.

A greater threat of rain and storms will arrive late tonight and through the overnight hours. Severe winds will need to be watched, as these storms move through the state! Along with a wind threat, heavy downpours and hail could also be contained within these storms. Be sure to stay up-to-date and have your phone nearby for any possible warnings issued in your area or town while sleeping.

There will be a slight pullback in temperatures in the days ahead, along with a daily shower chance but lots of dry time in the mix too!