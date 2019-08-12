× Storms threaten the late night hours as dry August rolls along

DRY TIME HOLDS FOR NOW

Still some dry time this evening but the threat for storms is on the rise. Good Monday evening.

We could use the rain. We entered the day as the 10th driest August on record to-date with just over a tenth of a inch of rain. Amounts have been light so far this Monday. That is to change later tonight.

TIMING STORMS

Late Monday the best instability (and ingredients) to support thunderstorms still remains well west of the state of Indiana.

There is good continuity off short-term forecast models for a storm ‘cluster’ here late tonight that would entails a damaging wind threat, prolific rainfall and lightning strikes.