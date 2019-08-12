Storms threaten the late night hours as dry August rolls along
DRY TIME HOLDS FOR NOW
Still some dry time this evening but the threat for storms is on the rise. Good Monday evening.
We could use the rain. We entered the day as the 10th driest August on record to-date with just over a tenth of a inch of rain. Amounts have been light so far this Monday. That is to change later tonight.
TIMING STORMS
Late Monday the best instability (and ingredients) to support thunderstorms still remains well west of the state of Indiana.
There is good continuity off short-term forecast models for a storm ‘cluster’ here late tonight that would entails a damaging wind threat, prolific rainfall and lightning strikes.
We certainly feel it will get rather noisy here for a few hours and we bracket the hours of 11 pm to 6 am with storms at their height here 2 am to 4 am.
Storms will begin in western Illinois and southeast Iowa and initially pose a tornado threat. As the storms increase in number it will then evolve into a damaging wind threat here late night. The Storm Prediction Center has included a heightened risk (enhanced) for a portion of western Indiana overnight while a large portion of Illinois and Indiana are out-looked as a slight risk as well. Bottom line a weather watch box will most likely be required late tonight.
Heading to bed later tonight have a weather radio ready to go for possible late night alerts. Charge you phones and tablets as there may be power outages late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Download the FOX59 weather authority app and be sure to check back on-air and on line before 12 am for the very latest updates.