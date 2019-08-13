× Chris Ballard shines light on Luck’s injury; shifts attention to ankle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In a conference call, Colts general manager Chris Ballard shined some light on the injury preventing Andrew Luck from practicing.

Ballard stated that Luck has been dealing with a calf strain that led to a posterior ankle issue.

He said that while he believes the ankle issue is an accumulative effect over many years, the calf injury played a role in exasperating it.

Ballard: tested ankle yesterday, saw specialist. Front of ankle needs to be addressed. High ankle-ish. Up by the calf. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 13, 2019

The general manager also cleared up questions surrounding Jim Irsay’s comments about a “small little bone” being the cause of Luck’s pain. Ballard stated that what Irsay was referring to is the os trigonum. Ballard said the os trigonum has since been ruled out after further testing.

He went on to say the plan moving forward is to take things week-by-week and to continue rehab.

Ballard also stated that while he’s not ready to say Luck’s availability for week one is in jeopardy, “We’ll tell you when we think the shift is going to happen.

“Most likely, he doesn’t play in preseason,” said Ballard.

While Ballard said it’s not a 100% guarantee that they have pinpointed Luck’s exact issue, they think the ankle is the answer.

He elaborated that straight-line movement isn’t a problem for Luck, but pain arises when the quarterback tries to move laterally.