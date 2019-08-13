× Convicted felon from Indy accused of bringing semi-automatic rifle into Chicago medical center

CHICAGO, Ill. – A convicted felon from Indianapolis is accused of illegally bringing a semi-automatic rifle into the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago on Monday.

As a result, 40-year-old Benard Harvey has been charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Harvey entered the Taylor Street entrance of the medical center while holding the rifle, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The complaint says law enforcement saw him in the clinic area and ordered him to drop the rifle, which he did. Officers then ordered Harvey to the ground and placed him under arrest.

Harvey was previously convicted in the Circuit Court of Cook County of multiple felonies, including gun offenses, and he was not lawfully allowed to possess a firearm.

The rifle in Harvey’s possession at the VA medical center had been reported stolen last month from a federal firearms licensee in Indiana, the complaint states.

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Harvey was scheduled to make his first court appearance at 2 p.m. Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Cox.