Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 13 – Back To School Tips

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Back to school time can be an adjustment for students, especially college freshman leaving home for the first time.

Purdue University recently released a list of five tips for students to help best prepare for the academic year. These items range from establishing new routines, vaccinations, healthy eating, sleep, and limiting time of devices.

In the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Dr. Libby Richards and Dr. Meg Sorg of Purdue about these items and more, to help set students up for a successful school year.

