Get free admission to Indiana State Fair on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can visit the Indiana State Fair for free on Wednesday!

The Indiana State Fair is celebrating Farmers Day by offering a special “free before 3” promotion. That means free gate admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fair admission will return to $13 for adults after 3 p.m.

Parking is still $8 per vehicle, but it’s free to park at Glendale Mall’s Rural Street lot. From there, you can ride the Indiana State Fair shuttle right to the gates. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. each day of the fair.

You can also avoid paying for parking by riding your bike to the fair. You can use one of the secured bike racks available on the Monon Trail at 38th Street from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bicyclists must enter through Gate 18 on the Monon Trail.