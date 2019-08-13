IMPD asks for help identifying persons of interest in double stabbing at banquet hall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives want the public to help identify persons of interest in a double stabbing on the city’s northwest side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Georgetown Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. on July 28.

When police arrived, they found both victims suffering from injuries and were transported to a local hospital where it was determined they had been stabbed. Both were listed in stable condition.

Detectives say they’ve learned there was a disagreement between several people in a banquet hall, a fight ensued and the victims were stabbed during the altercation.

IMPD has released photos of persons of interest in the incident and is hoping the community can help identify them.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 317-327-3366 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).