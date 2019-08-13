× Pattern shift brings slight pullback in temperatures. More storms by the weekend!

The severe threat has ended for central Indiana, while storms now move southeast of the area. In its wake, some residual showers may still pass through but nothing that would cause any problems. The pattern is still quite tropical with higher dew points, so a pop-up shower/storm is still possible through the day. Although the best chances remain through 1pm, as the low pulls east. Afternoon highs will reach seasonal levels (84°) by 4:00pm.

This evening, drier conditions will build in marking a nice night for Indians baseball at Victory Field.

Weak shower chances around through Thursday, mainly north of Indianapolis for the late afternoon hours, as drier air (lower dew points) punch in through the state. Storm chances return for the weekend, bringing additional (much needed) rain to the state.