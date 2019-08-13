× Skip the sandwich, pack cucumber sushi for school lunch

Look to replace the sandwich in your child’s lunch with an equally healthy and equally cheap meal? Look no further.

I present you with cucumber sushi! They’re easy to make and easy to customize. I recommend experimenting with different meats, cheeses, vegetables, and even sushi rice.

Cucumber sushi

Ingredients

1 cucumber

2 slices ham or lunch meat of choice

1 string cheese, cut in fourths

Matchstick carrots

Red pepper, cut julienne style

Directions