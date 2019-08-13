Skip the sandwich, pack cucumber sushi for school lunch
Look to replace the sandwich in your child’s lunch with an equally healthy and equally cheap meal? Look no further.
I present you with cucumber sushi! They’re easy to make and easy to customize. I recommend experimenting with different meats, cheeses, vegetables, and even sushi rice.
Cucumber sushi
Ingredients
- 1 cucumber
- 2 slices ham or lunch meat of choice
- 1 string cheese, cut in fourths
- Matchstick carrots
- Red pepper, cut julienne style
Directions
- Cut off ends of cucumber. Slice in half.
- Hollow out center of cucumber using a melon baller. Leave about 1/2 inch of cucumber from the edges.
- Stuff cucumber with rolled-up ham, cheese, carrots, and peppers until center is filled.
- Garnish with toasted sesame seeds.
- Serve cold with hummus and soy sauce. Refrigerate leftovers.