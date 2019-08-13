Skip the sandwich, pack cucumber sushi for school lunch

Photo of cucumber sushi courtesy of Kylee Scales

Look to replace the sandwich in your child’s lunch with an equally healthy and equally cheap meal? Look no further.

I present you with cucumber sushi! They’re easy to make and easy to customize. I recommend experimenting with different meats, cheeses, vegetables, and even sushi rice.

Cucumber sushi

Ingredients

  • 1 cucumber
  • 2 slices ham or lunch meat of choice
  • 1 string cheese, cut in fourths
  • Matchstick carrots
  • Red pepper, cut julienne style

Directions

  1. Cut off ends of cucumber. Slice in half.
  2. Hollow out center of cucumber using a melon baller. Leave about 1/2 inch of cucumber from the edges.
  3. Stuff cucumber with rolled-up ham, cheese, carrots, and peppers until center is filled.
  4. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds.
  5. Serve cold with hummus and soy sauce. Refrigerate leftovers.
