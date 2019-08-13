× Teen boy shot while walking to school bus stop on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking to his school bus stop on the east side of Indianapolis this morning.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Linwood Avenue and East Washington Street around 6:10 a.m.

Officers at the scene tell us the teen ran home after getting shot, told his mom, and passed out.

Medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

We will update this story when more information is available.