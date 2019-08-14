× Amazon hiring 1,000 full-time workers for fulfillment center in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Amazon plans to hire more than 1,000 full-time workers as it prepares to open a new fulfillment center in Greenwood.

Positions start at $15—the company’s minimum wage. Employees at the 600,000-square-foot facility will work in Amazon’s customer fulfillment operations, receiving inventory and picking and shipping customer orders. They’ll also support network logistics, the company said.

Benefits include health care, 401(k) with 50% match and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave. Amazon also offers a program called Career Choice, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

The program launched four years ago. Since then, more than 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in fields ranging from game design to nursing, IT programming and radiology, according to Amazon.

Prospective candidates must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Interested applicants can go here to check positions and select a shift preference.