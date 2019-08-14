× Formal charges filed against State Rep. Forestal, including felony impersonation of police officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — State Representative Daniel Forestal (D-Indianapolis) has been formally charged by Marion County prosecutors for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and a felony charge of impersonating a police officer.

Court documents reveal that on Saturday, August 10, 2019, police responded to a 911 call reporting a man had falsely identified himself as a police officer, and provided the description and license plate number of a red Mercury vehicle.

A nearby Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer, identified and stopped a red Mercury matching the description and plate number in the parking lot of a motel near the 6900 block of East 21st Street.

Additional officers were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. to the intersection of East 21st Street and North Shadeland Avenue, according to court documents.

Police said there was a singular driver in the red Mercury, who was later identified to be Daniel Forestal, 36, of Indianapolis.

An officer approached Forestal and commanded him to show his hands. IMPD said Forestal complied at first, but then put his hands down.

The officer again commanded him to show his hands, and Forestal remained uncooperative.

An officer then opened the door and attempted to pull Forestal from the car. According to police, Forestal then grabbed the steering wheel, making it difficult to remove him.

A second officer helped pull Forestal from the car, onto the ground and into handcuffs.

Documents show Forestal threatened to sue the officers for “violating his civil rights,” and identified himself as an Indianapolis firefighter, a state representative and the nephew of the Marion County Sheriff.

Police noted that Forestal possessed an Indianapolis Fire Department badge with a silver chain, while also claiming that he would “have” all of the officers badges.

An IMPD officer drove to the 911 caller’s home to speak with the caller and his wife. The couple claimed that Forestal had approached them earlier in the night and said, “I’m a legit officer doing a drug bust and today is the last day before the Feds descend and start kicking in doors.”

Forestal then showed the complainant’s wife a badge with a silver chain and asked her to tell him where the “people selling drugs” lived.

The officer then went to a bar near the 700 block of East Washington Street where Forestal had reportedly been earlier in the night.

Court documents show that a bartender told IMPD that Forestal had been harassing customers earlier, telling people he was a firefighter and was asking them where he could buy “party favors” such as cocaine.

During a DUI investigation, officers observed Forestal struggling to keep his balance.

Officers read him his rights, but Forestal would not cooperate without speaking to a lawyer and refused a chemical test.

Documents show Forestal’s elbow was injured when being pulled from his car by IMPD officers. Forestal requested an ambulance and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

A warrant was issued for a blood draw and officers went to serve it at the hospital, but Forestal attempted to rip the warrant out of officers hands and had to be placed in additional restraints.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said they will file for the appointment of a special prosecutor, as Forestal had previously made contributions to Prosecutor Curry and worked as a campaign volunteer.