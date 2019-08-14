Click here for school delays

Dozens of school districts issue 2-hour delays because of dense fog on Wednesday

Posted 7:13 AM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18AM, August 14, 2019

Dense fog in the area means some school delays for Wednesday morning.

Here are the districts currently under delays:

  • Agape Learning Center – Delayed 1 hour; Alt K/Pre-school
  • Eastern Hancock Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Anderson Preparatory Academy – Delayed 2 hours
  • Daleville Community Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Clinton Central Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Blue River Valley Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Cowan Community Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Clinton Prairie School Corp – Delayed 2 hours
  • Blackford County Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Charles A Beard Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Carroll Consolidated School Corp. – Delayed 2 hours
  • Delaware Community Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Head Start Henry County – Delayed 2 hours
  • Head Start Rush County – Delayed 2 hours
  • Liberty-Perry Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Randolph Eastern School Corp – Delayed 2 hours
  • Muncie Community Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • South Henry Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Shenandoah Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • New Castle Community Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Randolph Southern Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Monroe Central Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Northwestern Schools-Howard Co. – Delayed 2 hours
  • Mays Community Academy – Delayed 2 hours
  • Rush County Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Rossville Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • The Excel Center – Muncie – Delayed 1 hour
  • Union School Corporation – Delayed 2 hours
  • Wes-Del Community Schools – Delayed 2 hours
  • Western School Corporation – Delayed 2 hours
