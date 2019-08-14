Dozens of school districts issue 2-hour delays because of dense fog on Wednesday
Dense fog in the area means some school delays for Wednesday morning.
Here are the districts currently under delays:
- Agape Learning Center – Delayed 1 hour; Alt K/Pre-school
- Eastern Hancock Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Anderson Preparatory Academy – Delayed 2 hours
- Daleville Community Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Clinton Central Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Blue River Valley Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Cowan Community Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Clinton Prairie School Corp – Delayed 2 hours
- Blackford County Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Charles A Beard Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Carroll Consolidated School Corp. – Delayed 2 hours
- Delaware Community Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Head Start Henry County – Delayed 2 hours
- Head Start Rush County – Delayed 2 hours
- Liberty-Perry Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Randolph Eastern School Corp – Delayed 2 hours
- Muncie Community Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- South Henry Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Shenandoah Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- New Castle Community Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Randolph Southern Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Monroe Central Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Northwestern Schools-Howard Co. – Delayed 2 hours
- Mays Community Academy – Delayed 2 hours
- Rush County Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Rossville Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- The Excel Center – Muncie – Delayed 1 hour
- Union School Corporation – Delayed 2 hours
- Wes-Del Community Schools – Delayed 2 hours
- Western School Corporation – Delayed 2 hours