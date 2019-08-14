Dry conditions to worsen as renewed heat heads our way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRY CONDITIONS TO CONTINUE

Less than a quarter-inch of rain has fallen officially for the city as we hit the mid-way point of August. The abnormally dry conditions are expanding. Indianapolis is now 1.20" below normal for the month to-date and ranks 11th driest for an August through the 14th.

The DRY SPELL started over 3 weeks ago (July 22nd) and short-term forecast model signals 'flash drought' conditions are becoming more possible. It is the DRIEST for the time span in 17 years with less than one-inch of rain in Indianapolis.