FBI: Body of missing Indiana woman found in forest preserve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Ill. – Investigators say they believe they found the body of an Indiana woman missing since last month, WGN reports.

Gary woman Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, 27, was last seen July 27 at the Wiz Khalifa concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Illinois.

The FBI said on Tuesday they believe they found her body in the Thornton Lansing Road Forest Preserve in Thronton, Illinois. That’s less than 10 miles from where she was last seen.

The FBI confirms she was the victim of a kidnapping, but they didn’t provide any other details.

Autopsy results are expected to be released today. They didn’t release any information about a person of interest.

Earlier this month, the FBI out of Indianapolis offered a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts, WGN reports.

Anyone with information should call Indianapolis FBI at 317-595-4000.