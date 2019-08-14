× Gun used in Chicago VA shooting confirmed stolen from New Whiteland gun store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — FOX59 has confirmed the gun a suspected shooter used to fire nine shots at a Chicago VA hospital was stolen from a store in New Whiteland on Saturday, July 27.

On Monday, 40-year-old Bernard Harvey, a convicted felon from Indianapolis, was accused of illegally bringing a semi-automatic rifle into the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago. He was charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As previously reported, surveillance video captured the break-in and theft of 33 guns at Element Armament at 400 Tracy Road, just off U.S. 31.

The owner of the store confirmed to FOX59 that the serial number of the gun used in the Chicago hospital shooting matches one that was stolen from his store.

FOX59 reported on July 31 that four teenagers were arrested as persons of interest in the New Whiteland gun store burglary.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) captured two suspects after a traffic stop on the north side of Indianapolis and found two guns stolen from Element Armament.

IMPD also responded to a shots fired call at a vacant apartment in Indianapolis and located another gun that was stolen from the New Whiteland store.

Harvey appeared in federal court on Tuesday and will return on Friday.

This is a developing story.