More Colts’ front-liners expected to play versus Browns

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Round two of the preseason promises to be more like the real thing.

Frank Reich plans on playing more of his front-line players in Saturday afternoon’s meeting with the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. That comes after seven offensive starters and another five on defense did not play in the preseason opener at Buffalo.

The starters, Reich said following Wednesday’s shared practice with the Browns, are expected to play “about a quarter. A little bit more than they played the last time.

“Right now the general plan is for everybody to play. There may be an exception.’’

One exception is guard Quenton Nelson, who has missed the last two practices with an ankle injury. Andrew Luck won’t play, obviously, and neither will defensive end Jabaal Sheard, who had a procedure on one of his knees early in camp. He made what might have been his first appearance as a spectator Wednesday.

Possibly in line for their first action of the preseason are T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, Anthony Castonzo, Ryan Kelly, Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle, Denico Autry, Clayton Geathers and Darius Leonard.

“Those guys who didn’t play in the first game, get them a series or two just to feel it out there in a game situation,’’ Reich said.

Break it up!

A strong crowd filled the Grand Park stands and was evenly split between Colts and Browns loyalists. Those fans expecting a handful of fights between players went home disappointed.

There was only one skirmish. It was brief but spirited. Colts running back D’Onta Foreman burrowed into the middle of the Browns defense in goal-line work and became agitated when the Browns kept him wrapped up.

After some initial jostling with safety Tigie Sankoh, Foreman got separation and delivered several blows, including a few elbows.

Teammates on each side quickly broke things up.

