Noblesville family searching for missing 100 pound tortoise

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A Noblesville family is asking for help locating their beloved pet – a 100 pound tortoise named Roxy.

The family believes that someone either opened their gate or stole Roxy from her area.

Roxy is a 20 to 30-year-old sulcata desert tortoise that cannot swim. Her owners are concerned she may have entered the creek near their home and want to urge others that if they find her, not to put her in water.

“If you find her, you don’t have to put her in water, in fact please don’t,” said Jim Kelly, Roxxy’s owner. “Just make sure she has grass available and maybe a bowl of water if you manage to pick her up and keep ahold of her.”

Roxy is used in educational programming and is described as being sweet and personable.

She has a greenish brown shell with dark rings on the plates. Her sides have dark spots in the middle and her forearms have nubs.

If you find Roxxy, call FOX59 and we can get you in touch with her owner.